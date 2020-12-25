Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) versus Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) Head to Head Review

Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tengasco has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tengasco and Torchlight Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco $4.91 million 2.50 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 82.26 -$9.84 million N/A N/A

Tengasco has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Tengasco and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco -36.89% -23.87% -16.68% Torchlight Energy Resources -4,335.56% -74.54% -31.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tengasco and Torchlight Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco 0 0 0 0 N/A Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Tengasco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Tengasco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tengasco beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tengasco

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

