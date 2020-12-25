Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP) Insider Paul R. Baay Sells 300,000 Shares

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP) insider Paul R. Baay sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £351,000 ($458,583.75).

TXP opened at GBX 127.20 ($1.66) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83. The company has a market cap of £265.47 million and a PE ratio of -12.85. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 19.43 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 132 ($1.72).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) in a research note on Tuesday.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

