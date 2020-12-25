Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TM. Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.38. The company has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Toyota Motor by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

