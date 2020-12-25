Traceability Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $175.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $175.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00048930 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002061 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004527 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.