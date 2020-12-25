Traceability Chain Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $175.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Traceability Chain Token Profile

TAC is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

