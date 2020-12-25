Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,081 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 925% compared to the average volume of 398 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.24.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $1,366,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,740,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,469 shares of company stock worth $6,334,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,710 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after purchasing an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 267,330 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 244,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.