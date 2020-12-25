Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,738 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 581% compared to the average daily volume of 990 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Domtar by 40.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Domtar by 59.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $1,619,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

NYSE UFS opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.