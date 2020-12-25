Transcodium Achieves Market Cap of $369,041.86 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $369,041.86 and $335.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00047549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00322227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,310,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

