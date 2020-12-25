Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Translate Bio worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 614,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 164.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,716,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 930,638 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 16.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 368,937 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $22.14 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

