Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 546,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,098,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Specifically, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The company had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,716,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 930,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 368,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

