TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $17,990.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Sullivan sold 1,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $17,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,795.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $509.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.94. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.