TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $509.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.94. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after buying an additional 769,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

