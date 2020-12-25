Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.95 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,919.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 30.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

