Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 206.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

