trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRVG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.01.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

