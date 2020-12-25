Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.44 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $21.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.28.

TFC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 2,276,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387,403. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

