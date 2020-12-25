Truist Financial Corp Has $235,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $57.90 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.