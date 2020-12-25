Truist Financial Corp Has $248,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $88.37.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

