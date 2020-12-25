Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,092 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Encore Wire by 88.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Encore Wire by 17.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 101.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

