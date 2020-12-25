Truist Financial Corp Takes $227,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Redfin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,464,000 after acquiring an additional 46,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Redfin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $83.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Insiders have sold 80,321 shares of company stock worth $3,522,112 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

