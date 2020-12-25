Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for HEICO in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.24.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. HEICO’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,170,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,532,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1,657.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 641,889 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $33,669,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 286,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 95,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel bought 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at $118,795.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

