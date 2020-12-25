Tseli Lily Yang Sells 11,008 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $398,509.96.

Shares of PINS opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.05 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.