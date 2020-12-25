TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.57. TSS shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 33,710 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

About TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

