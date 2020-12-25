TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

TUIFY stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.45. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.