Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

TRQ traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 478,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after buying an additional 11,302,327 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 6,099,848 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 196,849 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 8,525,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

