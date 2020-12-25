TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) Trading Down 5.5%

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.43 and last traded at C$15.43. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.17. The stock has a market cap of C$392.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.73.

Get TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.