Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $18,007,110.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Jeff Lawson sold 22,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $6,187,500.00.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $362.88 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $374.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

