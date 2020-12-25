Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $122,940.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Twitter by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Twitter by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

