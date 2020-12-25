Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $40.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

TWTR stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,844,203. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,918 shares of company stock worth $14,502,148 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Mirova acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 189.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $59,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

