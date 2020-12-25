UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,209 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.55.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

