UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $443,000 Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Omeros worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Omeros by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 118,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.