UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kadmon worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDMN opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $756.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

