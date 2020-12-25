UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,946 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ennis worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 168.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Ennis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

