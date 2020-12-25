UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

DHIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $12.00 dividend. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

