Ultiledger (ULT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $132,069.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Ultiledger token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $29.76 million and $132,069.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00135922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00667204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00165521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00354399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00097251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00060924 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,028,294 tokens. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io.

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.