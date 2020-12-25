Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.64.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,874 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 422,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 684,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

