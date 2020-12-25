uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Raised to $85.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QURE. Raymond James initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered uniQure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded uniQure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,064 shares of company stock worth $1,244,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

