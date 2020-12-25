United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 9,318 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

United American Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

