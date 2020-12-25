United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.88

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $13.41. United Bancorp shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 4,514 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered United Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 20.29%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,193 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $39,337.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,132.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of United Bancorp worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

