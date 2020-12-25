Universa Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Universa has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $85,667.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Universa has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00324390 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Universa

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

