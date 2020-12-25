Upfiring (UFR) Achieves Market Cap of $584,842.40

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $584,842.40 and approximately $51,461.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00049203 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002213 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004516 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.