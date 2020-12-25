Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,315 shares of company stock worth $5,740,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 605,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,292. Upwork has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.