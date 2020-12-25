Uquid Coin Price Down 42.8% This Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00008469 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, IDAX, CoinExchange and IDEX. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00046792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00318661 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, IDAX, Livecoin, IDEX and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

