Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,784 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UE. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 984,349 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,820,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 506,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 462,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

