Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED.L) (LON:SHED) Shares Down 0.5%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED.L) (LON:SHED)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.05 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 142.35 ($1.86). 308,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 343,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 23.53 and a current ratio of 23.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £268.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38.

In other Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED.L) news, insider Heather Hancock bought 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.32 ($26,129.24).

Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED.L) Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

