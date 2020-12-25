US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,027,000 after purchasing an additional 454,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,525 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 3.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,372,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,783 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 231,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.