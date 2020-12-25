Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $179.59

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.59 and traded as high as $194.73. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) shares last traded at $191.53, with a volume of 47,333 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of £426.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 179.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.05%.

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £6,637.50 ($8,671.94).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

