Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Utz Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Utz Brands stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

