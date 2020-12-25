Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.58. Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 31,601 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$49.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Get Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) alerts:

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) (TSE:VLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.