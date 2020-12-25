ValuEngine Downgrades CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Sell

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CTRE has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 22.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 81.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.